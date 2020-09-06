Accessibility links

Majlis Podcast: What Has Changed In Mirziyoev's Four Years As Uzbek President?

How much has Shavkat Mirziyoev changed Uzbekistan in his four years in power?

On September 2, 2016, the Uzbek authorities announced the death of Islam Karimov, who had been president since independence in 1991.

During Karimov's last years in power, Uzbekistan had become increasingly isolationist and its economy was in decline.

Karimov's prime minister since 2003, Shavkat Mirziyoev, was appointed acting president on September 8, 2016, and in December easily won the early presidential election.

Since taking over, Mirzioyev has promised to make changes in Uzbekistan's policies.

On this week's Majlis Podcast, RFE/RL's media-relations manager for South and Central Asia, Muhammad Tahir, moderates a discussion on what has and has not changed since Mirziyoev became Uzbekistan's leader.

This week’s guests are, speaking from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Jennifer Murtazashvili, veteran Central Asia watcher, an associate professor at the University of Pittsburgh, director of the Center for Governance and Markets, and a former president of the Central Eurasian Studies Society; from Prague, Alisher Sidik, the director of RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, known locally as Ozodlik; and Bruce Pannier, the author of the Qishloq Ovozi blog.

Majlis Podcast: Mirziyoev's Four Years At The Helm
Majlis Podcast: Mirziyoev's Four Years At The Helm
Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

Qishloq Ovozi is a blog by RFE/RL Central Asia specialist Bruce Pannier that aims to look at the events that are shaping Central Asia and its respective countries, connect some of the dots to shed light on why those processes are occurring, and identify the agents of change.

Bruce Pannier
Bruce Pannier

Content draws on the extensive knowledge and contacts of RFE/RL's Central Asian services but also allow scholars in the West, particularly younger scholars who will be tomorrow's experts on the region, opportunities to share their views on the evolving situation at this Eurasian crossroad.

The name means "Village Voice" in Uzbek. But don't be fooled, Qishloq Ovozi is about all of Central Asia.

