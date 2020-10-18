Accessibility links

Qishloq Ovozi

Majlis Podcast: What Just Happened In Kyrgyzstan And Where Is It All Headed?

The new prime minister of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov (left), and the former president, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, in Bishkek on October 16

Twists and turns continued at lightning speed in Kyrgyzstan after protests against results of the October 4 parliamentary elections brought down the government.

Opposition political parties appeared to be capitalizing on the downfall of the government and the disappearance of the president, but they quickly lost their momentum, and another group -- supporting a prisoner released in the protests -- maneuvered itself into position to take control over the formation of a new government and the official removal of the president.

That prisoner, Sadyr Japarov, was eventually named prime minister. Appointments of new officials started, and new elections to parliament, and the presidency, are being planned.

On this week's Majlis podcast, RFE/RL's media-relations manager for South and Central Asia, Muhammad Tahir, moderates a discussion that looks at the fast-changing developments in Kyrgyzstan in recent days.

This week’s guests are, speaking from Bishkek, Shirin Aitmatova, a former deputy and currently the head of Kyrgyzstan’s Umut (Hope) 2020 anti-corruption movement; from Osh, Kyrgyzstan, social activist Akylai Karimova; from St. Petersburg (but originally from Kyrgyzstan) journalist Aruuke Uran kyzy from Turkish Radio and Television (TRT); and Bruce Pannier, the author of the Qishloq Ovozi blog.

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

