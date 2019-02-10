Accessibility links

Qishloq Ovozi

Majlis Podcast: What Was Lavrov Looking For In Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, And Turkmenistan?

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (center) is welcomed by his Turkmen counterpart, Rashid Meredov (right), upon his arrival in Ashgabat on February 5.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov paid official visits to Kyrgyzstan on February 3-4, Tajikistan on February 4-5, and Turkmenistan on February 5-6.

It was an interesting choice for the Russian foreign minister to tour the three smallest countries in Central Asia but not visit Kazakhstan or Uzbekistan.

Lavrov’s main topics seemed to be security and energy projects, though there was obviously much more to his trip to the region.

On this week's Majlis podcast, RFE/RL's media-relations manager, Muhammad Tahir, moderates a discussion about Lavrov’s trip.

Joining the talk from Washington was Jeff Mankoff, the deputy director of the Russia and Eurasia program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Reid Standish, the Central Asian correspondent for Foreign Policy magazine, took part from Astana.

Making her debut on the Majlis podcast was Nicole Grajewski, a doctoral researcher at Oxford University who is focusing on Russian policy on Iran and Central Asia.

And I love the big picture stuff, so I was happy to weigh in, too.

Majlis: What Was Lavrov Looking For In Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, And Turkmenistan?
Majlis: What Was Lavrov Looking For In Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, And Turkmenistan?
by RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes.

About This Blog

Qishloq Ovozi is a blog by RFE/RL Central Asia specialist Bruce Pannier that aims to look at the events that are shaping Central Asia and its respective countries, connect some of the dots to shed light on why those processes are occurring, and identify the agents of change.

Bruce Pannier
Bruce Pannier

Content draws on the extensive knowledge and contacts of RFE/RL's Central Asian services but also allow scholars in the West, particularly younger scholars who will be tomorrow’s experts on the region, opportunities to share their views on the evolving situation at this Eurasian crossroad.

The name means "Village Voice" in Uzbek. But don't be fooled, Qishloq Ovozi is about all of Central Asia.

