Majlis Podcast: Shortages On People's Minds As Central Asia Heads Into Winter

A young woman with her child begs amid heavy snow at a market in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek. (file photo)

Temperatures are dropping in Central Asia, reminding everyone that winter is starting.

And this winter promises to be particularly challenging in the region.

Shortages of many essentials seem unavoidable.

There was drought this year, so food will be in shorter supply and the prices for many basic goods will be significantly higher.

The price of oil and natural gas have increased on world markets, so the cost of electricity and heating are going to rise in Central Asia.

And the region’s aging and dilapidated energy network has already shown signs of buckling under the pressure of high demand during periods of cold, bringing concerns about power outages in the months to come.

On this week's Majlis podcast, RFE/RL's media-relations manager, Muhammad Tahir, moderates on the current situation in Central Asian countries while they prepare for winter and what could be in store for them as the mercury in thermometers continues to drop.

This week's guests are: from Bishkek, Janybek Omarov, an international energy economist; from Prague, Farruh Yusufy, the director of RFE/RL’s Turkmen Service, known locally as Azatlyk; and Bruce Pannier, the author of the Qishloq Ovozi blog.

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

About This Blog

Qishloq Ovozi is a blog by RFE/RL Central Asia specialist Bruce Pannier that aims to look at the events that are shaping Central Asia and its respective countries, connect the dots to shed light on why those processes are occurring, and identify the agents of change.

Content draws on the extensive knowledge and contacts of RFE/RL's Central Asian services but also allow scholars in the West, particularly younger scholars who will be tomorrow’s experts on the region, opportunities to share their views on the evolving situation at this Eurasian crossroad.

The name means "Village Voice" in Uzbek. But don't be fooled, Qishloq Ovozi is about all of Central Asia.

