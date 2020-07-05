Accessibility links

Qishloq Ovozi

Majlis Podcast: With Coronavirus, Domestic Violence In Central Asia Has Gotten Much Worse

Where can Central Asian victims of domestic violence turn?

Reports of domestic violence in Central Asia were already growing before the outbreak of the coronavirus forced most of the governments there to implement lockdowns. Since then, the problem has only become worse.

On this week's Majlis podcast, RFE/RL's Media-Relations Manager Muhammad Tahir moderates a discussion looking at the scale of domestic violence in Central Asia, what options victims have, which groups and organizations are trying to help, and what the region still needs to do to end this.

This week’s guests are: from Kazakhstan, Khalida Azhigulova, the director of the Research Center for Human Rights, Inclusion, and Civil Society and an associate professor at the Eurasian Technology University; from Kyrgyzstan, Aliya Suranova, a Bishkek-based journalist who covers women’s rights issues in her country; from Uzbekistan, Dilfuza Kurolova, a human rights lawyer and founding curator of the Tashkent hub of the Global Shapers Community; and Bruce Pannier, the author of the Qishloq Ovozi blog.

About This Blog

Qishloq Ovozi is a blog by RFE/RL Central Asia specialist Bruce Pannier that aims to look at the events that are shaping Central Asia and its respective countries, connect some of the dots to shed light on why those processes are occurring, and identify the agents of change.

Bruce Pannier
Bruce Pannier

Content draws on the extensive knowledge and contacts of RFE/RL's Central Asian services but also allow scholars in the West, particularly younger scholars who will be tomorrow’s experts on the region, opportunities to share their views on the evolving situation at this Eurasian crossroad.

The name means "Village Voice" in Uzbek. But don't be fooled, Qishloq Ovozi is about all of Central Asia.

