Majlis Podcast: With Coronavirus, Domestic Violence In Central Asia Has Gotten Much Worse

Reports of domestic violence in Central Asia were already growing before the outbreak of the coronavirus forced most of the governments there to implement lockdowns. Since then, the problem has only become worse.

On this week's Majlis podcast, RFE/RL's Media-Relations Manager Muhammad Tahir moderates a discussion looking at the scale of domestic violence in Central Asia, what options victims have, which groups and organizations are trying to help, and what the region still needs to do to end this.

This week’s guests are: from Kazakhstan, Khalida Azhigulova, the director of the Research Center for Human Rights, Inclusion, and Civil Society and an associate professor at the Eurasian Technology University; from Kyrgyzstan, Aliya Suranova, a Bishkek-based journalist who covers women’s rights issues in her country; from Uzbekistan, Dilfuza Kurolova, a human rights lawyer and founding curator of the Tashkent hub of the Global Shapers Community; and Bruce Pannier, the author of the Qishloq Ovozi blog.

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.