Majlis Podcast: World Bank Linked To Forced Labor In Uzbekistan
On this week's show, the Majlis podcast returns to Uzbekistan’s cotton fields.
The Majlis has looked at the forced labor campaign in Central Asia's cotton fields before, but on June 27, Human Rights Watch and the Uzbek-German Forum for Human Rights released a report drawing attention to World Bank loans for Uzbekistan’s agricultural programs that use forced labor.
Muhammad Tahir, RFE/RL's media relations manager, moderated a discussion on the topic.
Jessica Evans, a senior researcher at Human Rights Watch, took part. Also participating was Allison Gill, an associate at the Uzbek-German Forum for Human Rights. And Kirill Buketov, international officer at the International Union of Food and Agriculture Workers, joined the discussion. And I had a couple of things to say, too.
Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes.
