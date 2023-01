1 Rescuers search through the rubble of a vocational school in the Moscow-controlled Ukrainian town of Makiyivka, just east of Donetsk, on January 3.



At around midnight on New Year’s Eve the building was struck by HIMARS rockets launched by Ukrainian forces that, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry, killed 89 soldiers. Some Russian sources have claimed “hundreds” died, and Kyiv claims a total of 500 Russian soldiers perished in the barrage.