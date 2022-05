4 Durand will digitally reconstruct the structure after completing his scans by piecing all of the data together on a computer "like a jigsaw puzzle." The result is a flawless digital replica that can be spun in any direction and divided into sections while remaining accurate to five millimeters.



"This enables us to map out the building for the future. That could help us work out if anything has moved, which is important for safety purposes, and see what can be restored and what can't. It's also useful from a historical point of view," he says.