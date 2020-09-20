Marching In Minsk: Anti-Government Protesters Again Take To The Streets

For the sixth week in a row, large-scale, peaceful protests against the rule of Alyaksandr Lukashenka are taking place in Minsk. Security forces cordoned off many strategic facilities in advance, blocked the central parts of the capital, and began preventive detentions.



By late afternoon, police had detained more than 30 protesters around the country, Belarusian rights organization Vyasna reported.​



Belarus has been rocked by mass protests ever since August 9, when Lukashenka was declared the winner of a presidential vote that was deemed to be rigged in his favor.



Police have arrested almost 12,000 since the protests began, according to Vyasna, and tortured hundreds, sparking outrage in the West.​