Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Photo Galleries

Marching In Minsk: Anti-Government Protesters Again Take To The Streets

For the sixth week in a row, large-scale, peaceful protests against the rule of Alyaksandr Lukashenka are taking place in Minsk. Security forces cordoned off many strategic facilities in advance, blocked the central parts of the capital, and began preventive detentions.

By late afternoon, police had detained more than 30 protesters around the country, Belarusian rights organization Vyasna reported.​

Belarus has been rocked by mass protests ever since August 9, when Lukashenka was declared the winner of a presidential vote that was deemed to be rigged in his favor.

Police have arrested almost 12,000 since the protests began, according to Vyasna, and tortured hundreds, sparking outrage in the West.​
Сілавікі сталі ў кардоны са спэцтэхнікай на скрыжаваньні праспэкту Незалежнасьці і вуліцы Казлова, каб не пусьціць шэсьце да плошчы Перамогі
1 Сілавікі сталі ў кардоны са спэцтэхнікай на скрыжаваньні праспэкту Незалежнасьці і вуліцы Казлова, каб не пусьціць шэсьце да плошчы Перамогі
Адразу зьяўляюцца аўтазакі з АМАПам, якія пачынае затрымліваць людзей&nbsp;
2 Адразу зьяўляюцца аўтазакі з АМАПам, якія пачынае затрымліваць людзей 
3
4
Вернікі зьбіраюцца на марш на плошчы Свабоды
5 Вернікі зьбіраюцца на марш на плошчы Свабоды
6
7
8
9
Від на стэлу з вышыні дае ўяўленьне пра маштаб пратэсту. У гэты момант людзі шчэ зьбіраліся
10 Від на стэлу з вышыні дае ўяўленьне пра маштаб пратэсту. У гэты момант людзі шчэ зьбіраліся
11
12
13
14
15
Шэсьце па Кальварыйскай
16 Шэсьце па Кальварыйскай
17
18
19
​Калёна на чале зь вядомымі спартоўцамі, якія несьлі расьцяжку&nbsp;&laquo;Народ &mdash; чэмпіён&raquo; некалькі разоў скіроўвалася ў бок блёку сілавікоў і сыстэмы &laquo;Рубеж&raquo;
20 ​Калёна на чале зь вядомымі спартоўцамі, якія несьлі расьцяжку «Народ — чэмпіён» некалькі разоў скіроўвалася ў бок блёку сілавікоў і сыстэмы «Рубеж»
16x9 Image

RFE/RL's Belarus Service

RFE/RL's Belarus Service is one of the leading providers of news and analysis to Belarusian audiences in their own language. It is a bulwark against pervasive Russian propaganda and defies the government’s virtual monopoly on domestic broadcast media.

Facebook Forum

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG