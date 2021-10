5 Mari priest Vasily Smirnov.



Smirnov, who led the prayers, says he was drawn to the religion during the Soviet era, when many Mari secretly continued their rituals. In October 1985, an old woman in a traditional Mari outfit passed the young Smirnov in the forest as he was gathering firewood with his family. "She looked straight at me, at first I was scared, then some kind of blissful calm settled over me." he recalls. "It happened in the space of a few seconds, my relatives didn't even notice anything."