9 Grave markers listing 2022 as the year of death in the Starokrymske cemetery on November 9.



Albert Nosov, a Mariupol local visiting the cemetery on that day, told Reuters that he had come to see the grave of his disabled son, Valeriy, who died of hypothermia during the siege. "There was no water, no heat, nothing. We couldn't take proper care of him," the 85-year-old said. "He was first buried right next to our apartment building -- there was fighting going on -- and later he was reburied here.”