Satellite Images Reveal Ongoing Destruction Of Mariupol As Trapped Residents Struggle To Survive

The latest satellite imagery of Ukraine's besieged southern port city of Mariupol, taken on March 29, shows extensive damage from Russian attacks on residential areas as well as trapped citizens who must stand in long lines for food. The photos from Maxar Technologies show the ruins of dozens of high-rise apartment buildings as well as the Mariupol theater where local authorities say hundreds of people were killed. Russian forces have surrounded the city and have unleashed missiles, rockets, and bombs against the civilian population who have no safe corridors for leaving.
1 The smoldering ruins of a residential area in Mariupol on March 29.
2 An undated photo of a residential area in Mariupol before the Russian assault.
3 A photo of the same area as above, taken on March 29, which shows widespread destruction.
4 The destroyed Mariupol theater with the word "children" still visible. A large number of people had been sheltering there when it was hit by a devastating Russian attack on March 16. The local city council estimated that 300 people died in the incident, citing eyewitnesses, though that could not be independently confirmed. 
5 Trapped residents line up for food at one of the last remaining stores in Mariupol. Russian forces have not allowed food or other aid to enter the city.
6 Maxar says the satellite images show Russian tanks and armor deployed around homes.
7 Another image of military vehicles in a civilian neighborhood. Maxar says Russian military forces are deployed in residential areas.
9 Artillery batteries in firing position near Talakivka, northeast of Mariupol. Maxar says: "Russian troops and armored equipment, with tanks, armored vehicles and artillery are deployed in and around residential areas along the east and northeast of the city."
