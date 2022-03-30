Satellite Images Reveal Ongoing Destruction Of Mariupol As Trapped Residents Struggle To Survive

The latest satellite imagery of Ukraine's besieged southern port city of Mariupol, taken on March 29, shows extensive damage from Russian attacks on residential areas as well as trapped citizens who must stand in long lines for food. The photos from Maxar Technologies show the ruins of dozens of high-rise apartment buildings as well as the Mariupol theater where local authorities say hundreds of people were killed. Russian forces have surrounded the city and have unleashed missiles, rockets, and bombs against the civilian population who have no safe corridors for leaving.