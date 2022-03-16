Accessibility links

Ukraine

Historic Mariupol Theater, Sheltering Ukrainian Civilians, Hit By Air Strike

Updated
A historic theater in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol, which was being used as a bomb shelter by hundreds of civilians, was struck by Russian shelling on March 16, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

City authorities quoted by AFP said they are trying to establish the number of casualties but that they are being hampered by continued Russian shelling in nearby neighborhoods.

"Another horrendous war crime in Mariupol. Massive Russian attack on the Drama Theatre where hundreds of innocent civilians were hiding. The building is now fully ruined. Russians could not have not known this was a civilian shelter," Kuleba tweeted.

Despite ample, concrete evidence of Russian attacks on civilian areas documented by reporters, including RFE/RL correspondents on the ground, Moscow denies targeting civilian areas. The Russian Defense Ministry accused the Azov Battalion, a far-right Ukrainian militia, of blowing up the theater. It gave no evidence to back up the claim.
The middle part of the theater has been completely destroyed.
The middle part of the theater has been completely destroyed.
City officials said a bomb was dropped on the building from a Russian airplane.
City officials said a bomb was dropped on the building from a Russian airplane.
The Mariupol Drama Theater on Theater Square as photographed by RFE/RL&#39;s Amos Chapple in early February.
The Mariupol Drama Theater on Theater Square as photographed by RFE/RL's Amos Chapple in early February.
&quot;Russia purposefully destroyed the Drama Theatre, where hundreds of people are hiding,&quot; Mariupol city authorities said in a statement on Telegram on March 16.
"Russia purposefully destroyed the Drama Theatre, where hundreds of people are hiding," Mariupol city authorities said in a statement on Telegram on March 16.
&quot;It is impossible to find words to describe the level of cynicism and cruelty, with which Russian invaders are destroying peaceful residents of a Ukrainian city by the sea,&quot; the official statement read.
"It is impossible to find words to describe the level of cynicism and cruelty, with which Russian invaders are destroying peaceful residents of a Ukrainian city by the sea," the official statement read.
This satellite image taken of the theater on March 14 shows the word &ldquo;children&rdquo; written in Russian in large white letters in front of and behind the building. (Satellite image &copy;2022 Maxar Technologies)
This satellite image taken of the theater on March 14 shows the word "children" written in Russian in large white letters in front of and behind the building. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies)
RFE/RL

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established.

