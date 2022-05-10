Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

Residents Look On In Occupied Mariupol As Russia Holds Victory Day Celebrations

Against the backdrop of a destroyed city and with the sounds of shelling of the Azovstal steel works, Russia celebrated Victory Day in the "liberated" city of Mariupol on May 9. There was one problem: very few residents took advantage of the free food and live music that should have been a welcome respite from the ruins that surround them.

An adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andryushchenko, described the atmosphere on his Telegram channel: "No excitement or joy on the street along the procession was particularly noticeable. People are lured to the square because of the promises of a field kitchen and additional supplies of food." He added, "Putlerjugends [a reference to Putin and Hitler Youth, or "Hitler Jugend"] are in place. The eternal flame from Moscow itself is in place. The occupiers are in place. Collaborators are in place. The only ones who are not present are Mariupol residents. Something went wrong with the holiday. Because Mariupol is Ukraine, not Muscovy."

Banners celebrating the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II are seen on the streets of a shattered Mariupol as the Azovstal steel plant stands in the background on May 9. Ukrainian fighters in the besieged plant have vowed to fight on, thwarting Russia&#39;s ability to claim complete control over the Sea Of Azov port city.
1 Banners celebrating the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II are seen on the streets of a shattered Mariupol as the Azovstal steel plant stands in the background on May 9. Ukrainian fighters in the besieged plant have vowed to fight on, thwarting Russia's ability to claim complete control over the Sea Of Azov port city.
Children from Mariupol walk near the Victory Day celebrations on May 9. Residents were encouraged to participate in the celebrations with promises of free food and entertainment.
2 Children from Mariupol walk near the Victory Day celebrations on May 9. Residents were encouraged to participate in the celebrations with promises of free food and entertainment.
People wait next to a table with open tins of canned meat during the Victory Day celebration in Mariupol on May 9.
3 People wait next to a table with open tins of canned meat during the Victory Day celebration in Mariupol on May 9.
Mariupol residents wearily watch the Victory Day celebration from across the street.
4 Mariupol residents wearily watch the Victory Day celebration from across the street.
Banned by Ukraine in 2017, a 300-meter-long&nbsp;St. George&#39;s ribbon was carried through Mariupol by volunteers on May 9. Many of the participants are believed to have traveled from the separatist-held region to show their support. The St. George&#39;s ribbon has become associated with the Kremlin-backed separatists and has been banned in Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, and Estonia.&nbsp;
5 Banned by Ukraine in 2017, a 300-meter-long St. George's ribbon was carried through Mariupol by volunteers on May 9. Many of the participants are believed to have traveled from the separatist-held region to show their support. The St. George's ribbon has become associated with the Kremlin-backed separatists and has been banned in Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, and Estonia. 
Separatist fighters stand guard during the Victory Day celebration marking the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
6 Separatist fighters stand guard during the Victory Day celebration marking the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Clutching white balloons, an elderly woman watches the celebration in Mariupol. Mayoral aide Andryushchenko&nbsp;wrote on his Telegram channel that elderly people were recruited to participate.&nbsp;
7 Clutching white balloons, an elderly woman watches the celebration in Mariupol. Mayoral aide Andryushchenko wrote on his Telegram channel that elderly people were recruited to participate. 
A small crowd watches as well dressed performers put on a show.&nbsp;
8 A small crowd watches as well dressed performers put on a show. 
A woman holds a portrait of a Red Army soldier during the Victory Day celebrations.&nbsp;
9 A woman holds a portrait of a Red Army soldier during the Victory Day celebrations. 
Separatist fighters wave from a car as they drive by the celebration in occupied Mariupol.
10 Separatist fighters wave from a car as they drive by the celebration in occupied Mariupol.
A separatist fighter keeps an eye on the crowd under the Liberation Memorial in Mariupol.
11 A separatist fighter keeps an eye on the crowd under the Liberation Memorial in Mariupol.
Local women talk as separatist troops stand guard.
12 Local women talk as separatist troops stand guard.
Destroyed cars block a street near the celebrations in Mariupol.&nbsp;
13 Destroyed cars block a street near the celebrations in Mariupol. 
16x9 Image

RFE/RL

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG