Residents Look On In Occupied Mariupol As Russia Holds Victory Day Celebrations

Against the backdrop of a destroyed city and with the sounds of shelling of the Azovstal steel works, Russia celebrated Victory Day in the "liberated" city of Mariupol on May 9. There was one problem: very few residents took advantage of the free food and live music that should have been a welcome respite from the ruins that surround them.



An adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andryushchenko, described the atmosphere on his Telegram channel: "No excitement or joy on the street along the procession was particularly noticeable. People are lured to the square because of the promises of a field kitchen and additional supplies of food." He added, "Putlerjugends [a reference to Putin and Hitler Youth, or "Hitler Jugend"] are in place. The eternal flame from Moscow itself is in place. The occupiers are in place. Collaborators are in place. The only ones who are not present are Mariupol residents. Something went wrong with the holiday. Because Mariupol is Ukraine, not Muscovy."