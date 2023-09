11 A man injured in an explosion at a fuel depot near Stepanakert, in Nagorno-Karabakh, is helped out of an ambulance upon arriving at a burn center in Yerevan.



The breakaway region's ombudsman, Gegham Stepanian, told RFE/RL that 68 people were confirmed dead in the blast, which occurred as people seeking to flee to Armenia had lined up to fuel their cars. The cause of the explosion has not been determined.