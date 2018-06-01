Mass Protests In Georgia Over Murder Verdict

Thousands of Georgians gathered in Tbilisi to protest what they said was political influence in the trial of teens allegedly involved in the stabbing death of two teenage boys in a brawl in December.



The protests began late on May 31 after a Tbilisi court failed to find anyone guilty for the killing of one of the teens and ordered a reduction in charges for a participant in the brawl whose father previously served in the Prosecutor-General's Office.



The country's chief prosecutor, Irakli Shotadze, resigned in the wake of the protests. Following Shotadze's resignation, several thousand protesters gathered in front of the city's old parliament building, where they demanded the resignation of the entire government.