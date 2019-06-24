Accessibility links

Massive Blast Hits Military Warehouse In South Kazakhstan

People flee the town of Arys after explosions at a military warehouse on June 24.

NUR-SULTAN -- A massive blast has hit a military warehouse in Kazakhstan’s southern town of Arys, Kazakh authorities said.

The reason for the blast on June 24 is not clear.

It was followed by a huge fire, media reported.

There have been no reports of casualties so far.

Local media reports say people living in districts close to the warehouse are being evacuated while, according to authorities, dozens of firefighters are working to extinguish the fire.

Emergency Committee's spokesman Nursultan Nurakhmet told reporters that the blast took place at 9.20 a.m. local time without providing more details.

Local residents told RFE/RL that several massive explosions were seen from the town's center.

Some witnesses posted amateur videos of the explosions on social media.

RFE/RL could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

    RFE/RL's Kazakh Service

    RFE/RL's Radio Azattyq has been an important source of information for people in Kazakhstan for decades. Radio Azattyq reports on compelling stories in both Kazakh and Russian and provides a platform for audience engagement and the free exchange of ideas.

