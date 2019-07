ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- A fire has broken out at a warehouse containing stockpiles of highly flammable paint and varnish in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty.

The Almaty Emergency Department said on July 18 that two helicopters, 67 firefighters, and 27 fire trucks have been deployed in an attempt to extinguish the massive blaze in Almaty's northern district of Zhetysu.

Authorities say the ongoing battle to contain the fire is "complex."

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

With reporting by Tengrinews