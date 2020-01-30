Massive Fire Hits Thermal Power Station In Uzbekistan

NUROBOD, Uzbekistan -- A massive fire has hit the Yangi Angren Thermal Power Station in the Uzbek town of Nurobod in the Tashkent region.



An official of the power station told RFE/RL that the fire started at the facility’s block No. 4 at around 10.00 am local time on January 30 and later spread to block No. 3.



According to the official, the remaining five blocks at the power station continue to function. No casualties have been reported so far.



Local residents told RFE/RL that they saw plumes of smoke coming out of the power plant before emergency crews arrived at the site.

They added that electricity supplies in the area have not been disrupted.



The 2,100-megawatt Yangi Angren station was built in Uzbekistan in 1979-1985 and is one of Central Asia's largest thermal power stations.