Member Of Ruling Romanian Party Says Will Shift Embassy To Jerusalem

The leader of Romania’s ruling Social Democrat Party (PSD) says the country will move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, following a similar decision announced earlier by the United States.

Liviu Dragnea on April 19 told Antena 3 television that PSD Prime Minister Viorica Dancila's government agreed on April 18 on "the start of procedures with a view to the transfer of the embassy to Jerusalem."

"The decision has been taken…the procedures are beginning," Dragnea said ahead of an expected official announcement by the Romanian government.



An official government spokesman refused to comment on Dragnea's remarks. Reports of a possible move of the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem had been in the media since December.

U.S. President Donald Trump angered the Arab world as well as allies and adversaries elsewhere when he announced earlier this year that the United States was recognizing divided Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, reversing decades of U.S. policy.

Palestinians want East Jerusalem to be the capital of their future state. Israel has annexed East Jerusalem and declared the entire city as its capital, a move not recognized by the international community.

Trump’s decision sparked deadly protests and 128 states condemned it in a United Nations General Assembly vote.

If the move is confirmed, Romania would be the first European Union country to transfer its embassy to Jerusalem. Guatemala has also announced it was moving its embassy.

"I think the decision will produce major benefits for Romania," Dragnea said.

Based on reporting by AFP and The Jerusalem Post