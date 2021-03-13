Accessibility links

Kazakhstan

Military Plane Crashes On Approach To Kazakh Airport, Killing At Least Four

AN-26 transport plane (file photo)

A military transport aircraft with six people aboard has crashed on approach to the airport in Kazakhstan's biggest city, Almaty, while en route from the capital on March 13.

Airport authorities announced via Facebook that emergency rescue services sped to the scene after the AN-26 aircraft disappeared from radar screens around 5:20 p.m. local time (11:20 a.m. UTC).

Early reports suggested the plane belonged to the Central Asian state's border-guard service under the auspices of the country's National Security Committee.

Some reports suggested four people were dead and two survivors had been found amid the wreckage.

But that was still unconfirmed.

The plane struck the ground near the village of Kyzyltu, near Almaty.

Videos of rescue teams at the crash site have been circulating online.

With reporting by Reuters
  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL's Kazakh Service

    RFE/RL's Kazakh Service offers informed and accurate reporting in the Kazakh and Russian languages about issues that matter in Kazakhstan, while providing a dynamic platform for audience engagement and the free exchange of news and ideas.

