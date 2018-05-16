Mirziyoev In Uzbek Leader's First White House Visit Since 2002

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev is set to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, testing the waters in Washington as he makes changes in a Central Asian nation long isolated by the repressive rule of his predecessor.

The meeting on May 16, which is scheduled to last about an hour, marks the first time since 2002 that an Uzbek president has made an official visit to the United States.

It comes as Mirziyoev takes steps to implement reforms at home and improve ties with the outside world following more than a quarter-century of iron-fisted rule under Islam Karimov, who died in 2016.

Mirziyoev, 60, has sought to open up Central Asia's most populous country and move away from his Karimov's oppressive policies, making changes as part of a bid to attract foreign investment and improve Uzbekistan's stagnant economy.

For Trump, the talks are a chance to shore up relations with a strategically located country that is courted by China and Russia and was once a key staging area for U.S. operations in neighboring Afghanistan.

"I would say that we are cautiously optimistic, optimistically cautious," a senior White House official said on condition of anonymity ahead of the meeting, calling it a "window of opportunity."

"You don’t always get these opportunities in this part of the world, so we believe it's important to try and work with this government and encourage the kind of steps that we've seen," the official said.

The United States wants to "provide that encouragement and influence early so we can see more momentum with his reform program," the official added.

"And if we were overly cautious, and didn’t move out in trying to encourage this, that might lose this window of opportunity and we might see backsliding back into the days of Karimov," the official said.

'An Opportunity'

The visit is "an opportunity to encourage and validate those reforms" already adopted by Mirziyoev, Lisa Curtis, who oversees Central and South Asian affairs at the White House National Security Council, said two days before the talks.

Prime minister for 13 years under Karimov, Mirziyoev became interim president after his death was announced in September 2016. He was then elected president in a tightly controlled vote in December.

Uzbekistan “has made great strides” since Mirziyoev came to power, Lisa Curtis, who oversees Central and South Asian affairs at the White House National Security Council, said on May 14.

Curtis and the senior White House official signaled that U.S. officials will press the Uzbek president to go further to remedy longstanding problems involving the repression of human rights, forced labor, freedom of religion, and freedom of the press.

“It's critical that basic human rights and freedoms are guaranteed,” the official said.

The United States wants to "encourage even more change, more openness, and then Uzbekistan serves as an example for the rest of the Central Asia region, which...is a growing, developing, important region," the official said.

In recent months, Mirziyoev has taken steps to reform the long-feared security services in the former Soviet republic, and several activists and journalists have been freed after years in prison.

Uzbek authorities on May 12 released human rights activist Fahriddin Tillaev, who had been imprisoned for more than four years in a case that watchdogs called politically motivated.

Tillaev's release was widely seen as a gesture toward the U.S. administration ahead of Mirziyoev's meeting with Trump, in parallel with a marketing blitz undertaken by the Uzbek government in Washington in recent months to attract more foreign investment.

Sizable Delegation

Mirziyoev is accompanied by a sizable delegation of officials and business leaders, who reportedly intend to sign around $4 billion of contracts and business deals with U.S. companies during the visit.

Global human rights groups are calling on Mirzyoev to take his reforms further --- and urging Trump to press him for more change.

Human Rights Watch said in a report published on March 28 that journalists and other critics of the government remain under pressure from legal restrictions, politically motivated prosecutions, and fear-induced self-censorship

Ahead of Mirziyoev's visit, Amnesty International said Trump should push Mirziyoev to "continue and deepen" human rights reforms.

The British-based rights group said the Uzbek leader's White House visit "will be a critical opportunity for [Trump] to encourage Uzbekistan to implement human rights reforms that are long overdue and much needed."

In parallel with signs of a timid thaw in repression, Mirziyoev's administration has also moved to purge many prominent law enforcement and other government officials.

Experts Urge Caution

That has led some Central Asian experts to caution that his reforms may be aimed in part at enriching Mirziyoev’s political backers and consolidating his power.

Beyond raising human rights and economic reform, Curtis said the White House will discuss China's and Russia’s actions in the Central Asian region during the Uzbek leader's visit.

She said the White House will also ask Mirziyoev to help more with efforts to broker a peace settlement in neighboring Afghanistan, saying that Uzbekistan and other Central Asian countries should take on more of that burden.

Mirziyoev's White House visit is the first since Karimov made the trip in March 2002, months after his government agreed to let the United States to use an air base in Uzbekistan for operations in Afghanistan.

Tashkent's relations with the United States and other Western countries soured badly after Uzbek security forces opened fire on protesters in the eastern city of Andijon in 2005, killing hundreds or people.

Asked about the possibility of U.S. military forces returning to Uzbekistan, the senior White House official said that military-to-military cooperation would be renewed, but that “we are not seeking to have U.S. forces in Uzbekistan at this time.”



Asked about the role of Russia and China in Central Asia, the official also said that the United States should not been seen as a competitor with Russia or China for influence in the region.

At the same time, the official said, the United States is seeking to "enhance our partners' standing as a strong sovereign independent state" and "supporting the territorial integrity of our Central Asian partners."

