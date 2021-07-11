Moldova Set To Receive 500,000 Doses Of J&J Vaccine From U.S.

Moldova is set to receive half a million doses of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) coronavirus vaccine from the United States.

The first 150,000 doses of the one-shot J&J vaccine are set to arrive in Moldova -- a country of 3.5 million and Europe’s poorest -- on July 12, the U.S. Embassy in Moldova said in a statement.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu thanked the United States for the vaccines and said that they will “help save lives, preserve the health of our citizens, and reduce the force of the pandemic.”

Only 305,000 people in Moldova, about 11 percent of the population, have so far been fully inoculated against COVID-19.

Moldova has reported more than 257,000 infections and 6,207 deaths.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters