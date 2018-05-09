Montenegrin Investigative Reporter Shot, Wounded

A Montenegrin reporter known for investigating corruption in business and government was shot and wounded in front of her home in Podgorica on May 8, police said.

Olivera Lakic "has a bullet wound in her right leg, but her life is not in danger," police chief Vesko Damjanovic told reporters.

Her editor, Mihajlo Jovovic, at the influential daily Vijesti, said Lakic was approached by a man outside her home late on May 8 and "shot in the leg, while she saw two other men running away."

Jovovic said he was "speechless" and questioned why this was happening in Montenegro.

"None of the attacks against her have been solved so far. Most of the stories that she had reported on, that point to crime, have not been investigated" by police, he said.

Lakic, 49, was attacked six years ago, when she was punched in the head multiple times.

Damjanovic said the police force would "do its best to uncover the perpetrators and bring them to justice." Police blocked main streets in Podgorica, looking for the attacker.

The assault, the second against a journalist in a month, prompted international concern.

"The attack on journalist Olivera Lakic is very worrying. Journalists must be protected," European Union ambassador to Montenegro Aivo Orav wrote on Twitter. Montenegro hopes to join the EU by 2025.

The U.S. embassy in Podgorica expressed "concern" about the attack.

"Journalists are the guardians of democracy and must be protected so they can do their jobs in safety," the embassy tweeted.

Last month a bomb exploded near the home of a prominent journalist in the northern town of Bijelo Polje.

Many of a dozen or so assaults against journalists in the last 15 years, including the 2004 murder of editor Dusko Jovanovic, remain unresolved.

Based on reporting by dpa and AFP

