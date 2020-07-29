Feast Of The Sacrifice: Muslims Prepare For Annual Eid Al-Adha Festival

Muslims around the world are preparing for the upcoming Eid al-Adha festival, despite limitations imposed by efforts to battle the coronavirus. Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice, is celebrated near the end of the hajj pilgrimage to Mecca and begins this year on July 30.Over the course of this holiday period, Muslims slaughter their best halal animals as a symbolic homage to the willingness of the prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his first son as an act of supplication to God. Before Ibrahim could sacrifice his son, God provided a lamb to sacrifice instead. It is traditional to distribute the sacrificial meat to the poor.​

Eid al-Adha and Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, are the two most important festivals in the Islamic calendar.