Feast Of The Sacrifice: Muslims Prepare For Annual Eid Al-Adha Festival

Muslims around the world are preparing for the upcoming Eid al-Adha festival, despite limitations imposed by efforts to battle the coronavirus. Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice, is celebrated near the end of the hajj pilgrimage to Mecca and begins this year on July 30.

Over the course of this holiday period, Muslims slaughter their best halal animals as a symbolic homage to the willingness of the prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his first son as an act of supplication to God. Before Ibrahim could sacrifice his son, God provided a lamb to sacrifice instead. It is traditional to distribute the sacrificial meat to the poor.​

Eid al-Adha and Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, are the two most important festivals in the Islamic calendar.

Men repair a door at the entrance to the courtyard of the mosque in the Bascarsija, the old bazaar and historical and cultural center of Sarajevo.
A man vacuums the carpet in the Bascarsija mosque.
A woman buys baklava at the Old Bazaar in Sarajevo, which dates back to the 15th century.
An old man enters a mosque in Pristina, Kosovo, while taking note of a sign that forbids entry to those not wearing face masks.
A man cuts the grass in the garden of the Grand Mosque in Kosovo&rsquo;s capital, Pristina.
A shop attendant sells baklava to a customer ahead of Eid al-Adha in Pristina.
This picture shows a view of the Kaaba, Islam&#39;s holiest shrine, at the center of the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, ahead of the annual Muslim hajj pilgrimage, with rings laid in place around it to separate pilgrims as part of social-distancing measures.
An Afghan prepares special Eid treats for customers in Kabul&rsquo;s Pule Baghe Omomi open-air market.
Shopkeepers sell sweets and dried fruit to customers in Kabul&rsquo;s Pule Baghe Omomi open-air market.
Shoppers and sellers bargain for animals on sale in Kabul&rsquo;s Chaman-e-Hozori -- traditionally a sports field and playground for children &ndash; that has turned into a livestock market before Eid.
Another scene in Kabul&rsquo;s Chaman-e-Hozori
A man sharpens knives ahead of the ritual sacrificing of animals during Eid in Islamabad.
Men accompany a sacrificial cow as they prepare for Eid al-Adha in Islamabad.
Shopkeepers stage a protest at a market in Lahore, Pakistan, on July 28, demanding that the government allow them to reopen their businesses and condemning a new lockdown imposed by the provincial government to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.
A general view of a busy cattle market in Karachi, Pakistan, amid preparations for Eid al-Adha.
