4 Piles of food placed outside the UN headquarters by protesters in Yerevan. Speakers at the July 24 demonstration called for the international organization to transport supplies into Nagorno-Karabakh.



Aram Vardanian, who attended the protest outside the UN house on July 24, told RFE/RL that the organization is being singled out because “wherever there is a shortage of food, the UN has always tried to deliver humanitarian aid.”