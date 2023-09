6 Local residents gather near a local government building after reports of shootings in Stepanakert.



Separatists running the self-styled Republic of Artsakh -- as Nagorno-Karabakh is known by Armenians -- said they had been forced to agree to Azerbaijan's terms -- relayed by Russian peacekeepers -- after Baku's army broke through their lines and seized strategic locations.



Azerbaijan had said it could no longer tolerate a situation it regarded as a threat to its security and territorial sovereignty.