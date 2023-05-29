High Schoolers' 'Last Dance' Becomes Symbol Of Blockaded Karabakh Armenians

Amid fears for the future of ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh, two teenagers have become a symbol of resolve as bitter political talks over the region continue. When a rainstorm burst over their high-school graduation ceremony in Stepanakert on May 26, Karen Bagian and his classmate Ani thought nothing of dashing into the downpour to dance. "At first it seemed to us something ordinary, why not? It’s just a bit of mischief," Bagian told RFE/RL. "Everything looked so beautiful that I wanted to dance."

But in the context of increasing anxiety among Armenians over the future of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, the dance quickly became seen as an emblem. When the images began to be shared across social media, Bagian, who uses the Armenian word Artsakh for the Nagorno-Karabakh region, recalls, "I realized that these few moments were enough to describe the unbending will and love of us, the young generation of Artsakh, for our restless Artsakh land." Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought over Nagorno-Karabakh for decades. A war in the 1990s left ethnic Armenians in control of the Azerbaijani region, which has had a predominantly Armenian population for centuries, as well as swaths of Azerbaijani land outside Nagorno-Karabakh. Conflict over the region again erupted into full-scale war in 2020, when Azerbaijan launched an attempt to retake the region by force. That war ended with an Armenian defeat and a Moscow-brokered cease-fire that led to some 2,000 Russian troops being deployed into the region as peacekeepers.

An ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin Corridor, the only road from Armenia into Nagorno-Karabakh, has led Yerevan to accuse Moscow of not fulfilling its obligations under the treaty. In April 2023, an Azerbaijani checkpoint was installed on the same road. Locals say Russian troops "stood by and did nothing" as its construction took place. A recent report by the International Crisis Group said that, while the checkpoint is a relatively small step, the 120,000 ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh worry it "represents a form of muscle flexing that could be the precursor to ethnic cleansing." Recent Russian-mediated talks between the Armenian and Azerbaijani leadership have led to Baku and Moscow claiming that a peace settlement is likely to be announced soon, but Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian told his parliament on May 29 that an agreement remained out of reach.