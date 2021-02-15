'Love Is Stronger Than Fear': Navalny Supporters Cast Their Protests In A New Light

Following mass anti-government rallies that saw a brutal crackdown and thousands of detentions, supporters of jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny used cell-phone lights, flashlights, and candles on the night of February 14 as a new form of silent -- but visible -- protest.
It was not possible to determine how many people participated in the nationwide action, during which no detentions were reported.
