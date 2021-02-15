Accessibility links

Russia

'Love Is Stronger Than Fear': Navalny Supporters Cast Their Protests In A New Light

Following mass anti-government rallies that saw a brutal crackdown and thousands of detentions, supporters of jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny used cell-phone lights, flashlights, and candles on the night of February 14 as a new form of silent -- but visible -- protest.

It was not possible to determine how many people participated in the nationwide action, during which no detentions were reported.
1 People draw hearts with their cell-phone flashlights in support of jailed opposition leader Aleksei Navalny and his wife, Yulia Navalnaya, in Moscow on the night of February 14. Navalny's team urged people to stand in their courtyards and shine their cell-phone flashlights under the slogan, "Love is stronger than fear." After the jailing of Navalny and two weekends of nationwide demonstrations and marches, the new protest format looked to some like a retreat.
2 Navalny supporters light candles in a courtyard in Omsk.
3 In Omsk
4 On the frozen Neva River in St. Petersburg
5 In St. Petersburg
6 A woman poses with a glowing plastic duck near Red Square in Moscow on February 14. The duck is a reference to allegations that former Prime Minister (and one-term President) Dmitry Medvedev has a luxury property with a private lake and a shelter for waterfowl.
7 In Omsk
8 Near Red Square in Moscow
9 Female opposition activists take part in a protest in support of Navalny and female political prisoners on Valentine's Day in Moscow.
10 Women at a rally in St. Petersburg on February 14 in support of Navalny and his wife
11 Russian women hold flowers as they form a human chain in Moscow to express support for Navalny on February 14.
12 A woman in St. Petersburg forms part of a human chain to support female political prisoners and to protest against police violence on February 14.
13 A Navalny supporter on the Arbat in Moscow
RFE/RL

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

