'Love Is Stronger Than Fear': Navalny Supporters Cast Their Protests In A New Light

1 People draw hearts with their cell-phone flashlights in support of jailed opposition leader Aleksei Navalny and his wife, Yulia Navalnaya, in Moscow on the night of February 14. Navalny's team urged people to stand in their courtyards and shine their cell-phone flashlights under the slogan, "Love is stronger than fear." After the jailing of Navalny and two weekends of nationwide demonstrations and marches, the new protest format looked to some like a retreat.