5 Trek Kelly, a Los Angeles-based muralist, and Olena Yanko, a Ukrainian artist involved in the project, say they respect the concerns but hope the site will become a place for reflection.



"Yes, there are people who didn’t understand us. They think that we are dancing on the graves of those who died," Yanko says. "But we want to show that...life will go on. We will win [the war] and we can beat the enemy, whether it’s with a paintbrush or with weapons."