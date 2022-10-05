Nord Stream Operators Await End Of Investigation To Inspect Damage Caused By Suspected Sabotage

Ukrainian forces have continued to make advances into several areas that the Kremlin has declared its own, raising doubts about Russia's capacity to control those territories, as the United States pledged additional military aid for Kyiv.

The new $625 million military aid announced by President Joe Biden drew a stern response from Moscow, which warned that it fueled the danger of a direct military clash between Russia and the West.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly address on October 4 that his forces had made "rapid and powerful" gains in southern Ukraine and recaptured "dozens" of villages from Russia this week.



"The Ukrainian Army is quite rapidly and powerfully advancing in the south," Zelenskiy said.



He said some of the territory was taken back in the regions of Kherson, Luhansk, and Donetsk -- three of four regions of Ukraine where referendums that Kyiv and the West denounced as a "sham" were held last month on joining Russia.



Zelenskiy cited eight settlements in the southern Kherson region where Moscow's forces had retreated in the face of a sweeping Ukrainian counteroffensive. And he said the eight settlements were "far from the full list."



Zelenskiy made the claim as maps revealed by Moscow on October 4 showed that Russian troops had left many areas in Kherson, including along the west bank of the Dnieper River.



In the northeastern Kharkiv region, the maps indicated that Russian forces had almost entirely abandoned the east bank of the Oskil River, where British intelligence said Ukraine had now "consolidated" a substantial area.

"Ukrainian formations have advanced up to 20 km beyond the (Oskil) river into Russia's defensive zone towards the supply node of the town of Svatove," Britain's Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence bulletin.



"Russian leaders will highly likely be concerned that leading Ukrainian units are now approaching the borders of Luhansk Oblast, which Russia claimed to have formally annexed [on September 30]," British intelligence suggested.



But Russian troops again struck the energy infrastructure of Kharkiv later on October 4, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. Russian forces are purposefully destroying transformers in order to cut off electricity and prevent people from having a normal life, he said.



Earlier on October 4, Biden told Zelenskiy in a phone call that the United States will provide Kyiv with $625 million in new security assistance.



The assistance will include more high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS), ammunition, and armored vehicles, a White House statement said.



Biden "pledged to continue supporting Ukraine as it defends itself from Russian aggression for as long as it takes," the statement said.



The U.S. president also affirmed that the United States is prepared “to impose severe costs on any individual, entity, or country that provides support to Russia’s purported annexation.”



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the $625 million in aid will bring the total U.S. military assistance for Ukraine to more than $17.5 billion since the beginning of the Biden administration.



Zelenskiy thanked Biden and the American people for "continued defense and financial support."



"I enjoyed hearing President Biden say that our military inspires the world, our people inspire the world," he added.

Russia reacted furiously to the announcement of extra U.S. military aid.



On the Telegram messaging app, Ambassador Anatoly Antonov urged Washington to stop "provocative actions" that could lead to "serious consequences."



"We perceive this as an immediate threat to the strategic interests of our country," he said.



"The supply of military products by the U.S. and its allies not only entails protracted bloodshed and new casualties, but also increases the danger of a direct military clash between Russia and Western countries."



Zelenskiy earlier on October 4 signed a decree that officially declares any negotiations between Kyiv and Russian President Vladimir Putin "impossible."



The upper chamber of Russia's parliament, the Federation Council, on October 4 ratified agreements incorporating into Russia the four regions of Ukraine partially occupied by Moscow, a further step toward what the West has said is an illegal annexation of the territories.

The day before, parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, approved the move. The final step in the process is the signing of the documents into law by Putin.



Russia, meanwhile, said 200,000 reservists out of a planned 300,000 had already been called up since Putin announced a "partial" mobilization 10 days ago.

With reporting by Reuters, AFP, RFE/RL's Russian Service