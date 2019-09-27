Norway To Deport 60 Kazakh Nationals For Violation Of Immigration Law

An official of the Kazakh Embassy in Norway says 60 Kazakh citizens have been detained in the Scandinavian nation and face deportation for violation of visa regulations.



Talghat Zhumaghulov told RFE/RL on September 27 that the Kazakh nationals were detained in a motel in the Eidsvoll municipality in Akershus county.



"They entered Norway with tourist visas but were trying to settle there as migrants and now they will be deported," Zhumaghulov said.



Norwegian media reports said earlier that police arrested at least 67 foreigners on September 25 for violating immigration regulations. The reports said that the majority of the detained men and women were from Kazakhstan, while six were form Kyrgyzstan and two from Russia.



A Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman, Nurbek Almashov, told RFE/RL that detailed information regarding the situation will be issued later.



In recent years, many Kazakhs have left the country either looking for jobs or permanent residence elsewhere.