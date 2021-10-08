Working For Novaya Gazeta Puts Its Journalists In The Crosshairs

9 In October 2018, unknown individuals threw a funeral wreath in front of the newspaper’s building with notes threatening correspondent Denis Korotkov. A funeral wreath was also sent to the journalist's home with a note calling him “a traitor."



Korotkov had just published an article quoting a purported security aide of Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin as saying that Prigozhin was involved in several attacks against his opponents, including at least one killing. P rigozhin is known as Vladimir Putin’s “chef” because of his work to organize catering events for the Russian president.



Unknown persons also left a basket containing a severed ram's head and red carnations at the newspaper’s office with a note, saying, "To Novaya gazeta's chief editor with greetings to you and Korotkov."​