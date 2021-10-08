Working For Novaya Gazeta Puts Its Journalists In The Crosshairs

Russia’s Novaya gazeta is best known for its investigative reports on corruption and rights abuses. In a country ranked as one of the world’s most dangerous places for journalists, its reporting has earned international accolades but has also put its reporters in considerable danger.
Six of the publication's journalists and contributors have been killed since 2000 and others attacked.
Dmitry Muratov, who helped found the newspaper in 1993 and has long served as its editor in chief, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on October 8, 2021, along with Filipino-American journalist Maria Ressa.
Despite the killings and threats, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said Muratov “has refused to abandon the newspaper’s independent policy" and has “consistently defended the right of journalists to write anything they want about whatever they want, as long as they comply with the professional and ethical standards of journalism."
