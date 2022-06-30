Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Russia Invades Ukraine

Odesa Prepares Its Labyrinth Of Catacombs As Shelters Against Russian Attack

Deep beneath the Ukrainian port city of Odesa lies one of the world's largest underground labyrinths. The catacombs there, which date back to the early 1800s when limestone was mined for the city's grand structures, have served as a Cold War bunker, a World War II refuge for Soviet fighters, and a hideout for smugglers over the years. With 2,500 kilometers of tunnels, Odesa's catacombs are two to three times bigger than those of Paris and London combined.

Volunteers in Odesa have taken it upon themselves to search for Soviet-era bomb shelters within the city's catacombs to provide a safe haven for its residents as Russian forces advance deeper into Ukraine.

There are over 1,000 entrances to Odesa&#39;s catacombs, which could provide shelter for residents and make it difficult for Russian forces to root out defenders should they try to capture the city.
1 There are over 1,000 entrances to Odesa's catacombs, which could provide shelter for residents and make it difficult for Russian forces to root out defenders should they try to capture the city.
Unlike Kyiv, Odesa does not have a metro system where residents can seek shelter from Russian bombardment, but safety can be found in the catacombs, which are 20-25 meters below ground. &nbsp;
2 Unlike Kyiv, Odesa does not have a metro system where residents can seek shelter from Russian bombardment, but safety can be found in the catacombs, which are 20-25 meters below ground.

 
Volunteers have cleared debris, painted walls, installed benches, electricity, and the Internet to make life more comfortable for residents fleeing the missiles above.
3 Volunteers have cleared debris, painted walls, installed benches, electricity, and the Internet to make life more comfortable for residents fleeing the missiles above.
Soviet resistance fighters also sought refuge in the catacombs during the siege of Odesa, when Nazi and Romanian planes bombed the city.&nbsp;
4 Soviet resistance fighters also sought refuge in the catacombs during the siege of Odesa, when Nazi and Romanian planes bombed the city. 
World War II-era military equipment such as rifles, gas masks, hand grenades, and ammunition are still being discovered by those intrepid enough to go deeper within the catacombs.&nbsp;
5 World War II-era military equipment such as rifles, gas masks, hand grenades, and ammunition are still being discovered by those intrepid enough to go deeper within the catacombs. 
Inscriptions from Soviet partisans who hid out in the catacombs during World War II, as well as other drawings from its unique history, can still be found on its walls.
6 Inscriptions from Soviet partisans who hid out in the catacombs during World War II, as well as other drawings from its unique history, can still be found on its walls.
A bomb shelter that had been repurposed as a party space will now be used for Odesa&#39;s civilians seeking shelter.&nbsp;
7 A bomb shelter that had been repurposed as a party space will now be used for Odesa's civilians seeking shelter. 
Volunteers are looking for more Soviet-era bomb shelters in Odesa&#39;s catacombs so that more people can seek safety there. Many of the shelters that have been discovered have been destroyed or stripped of materials such as air ducts, shower stalls, and piping, rendering them useless.
8 Volunteers are looking for more Soviet-era bomb shelters in Odesa's catacombs so that more people can seek safety there. Many of the shelters that have been discovered have been destroyed or stripped of materials such as air ducts, shower stalls, and piping, rendering them useless.
A World War II partisan memorial that was a part of a catacomb museum. Volunteers are using social media to share videos of their work in the hope of raising awareness and funds to help build more shelters in the catacombs
9 A World War II partisan memorial that was a part of a catacomb museum.

Volunteers are using social media to share videos of their work in the hope of raising awareness and funds to help build more shelters in the catacombs
16x9 Image

RFE/RL

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG