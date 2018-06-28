Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Kyrgyzstan

Official: 150 Kyrgyz Citizens Killed In Syria Fighting Alongside IS

An Islamic State propaganda and recruitment video specifically addressed Muslims in Kyrgyzstan in 2015.

BISHKEK -- A senior Kyrgyz official says 150 Kyrgyz nationals have been killed in Syria fighting on the side of Islamic militants since the beginning of the civil war in the Middle Eastern country in 2011.

Kanjarbek Bakaev, deputy head of Kyrgyzstan's Antiterrorist Center, told lawmakers in Bishkek on June 28 that an estimated total of 850 Kyrgyz citizens joined Islamic State (IS) militants in Syria in recent years.

Bakaev also said that investigations were launched into each Kyrgyz death in Syria.

Kyrgyz officials said earlier that some 600 Kyrgyz citizens had joined Islamic extremists in Syria, of whom 70 had been killed.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG