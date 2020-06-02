Kyrgyz National Hospitalized In Fresh Incident On Kyrgyz-Tajik Border

BISHKEK -- A Kyrgyz national has been hospitalized with a gunshot wound in another shooting near a disputed segment of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.



The Kyrgyz Border Guard Service said on June 2 that the incident took place overnight in the southern Batken region.



According to the service, unknown individuals opened fire at a car with Kyrgyz license plates in the Eski-Tash district at around 1.30 a.m. local time.



The man in the car was wounded and is being treated at a hospital in the village of Samarkandek, the Border Guard Service said, adding that law enforcement officials from both nations are working together on the issue.



The Tajik side has not commented on the situation yet.



It is the fourth shooting incident in the area in recent weeks.



The two countries have accused each other of escalating tensions along the border since early May.

Many border areas in Central Asia have been disputed since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.



The situation is particularly complicated near the numerous exclaves in the volatile Ferghana Valley, where the borders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan meet.



Dozens of people were wounded on May 31 in clashes between Kyrgyz and Uzbek citizens near Uzbekistan's Sokh exclave in the same region.