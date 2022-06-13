Accessibility links

'Out Of Ammo': Life On Mykolayiv's Front Lines In Southern Ukraine

The regional governor of the Mykolayiv region, near the front lines in the country's south, has called for immediate international military assistance. "Russia's army is more powerful, they have a lot of artillery and ammo. For now, this is a war of artillery...and we are out of ammo," Governor Vitaliy Kim said. "The help of Europe and America is very, very important."

As Russian forces advance deeper into the Donbas region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy renewed his call for Western countries to speed up deliveries of weapons. Ukrainian troops "are doing everything to stop the offensive, as much as they possibly can, as long as there are enough heavy weapons, modern artillery -- all that we have asked for and continue to ask for from our partners,” he said.

1 A Ukrainian soldier stands in a shell crater next to destroyed Russian military vehicles in a field near the southern city of Mykolayiv on June 12. The region is strategically important as Mykolayiv, located on the Black Sea coast, stands in the way of Russian forces trying to reach the larger port of Odesa.
2 Destroyed Russian tanks and vehicles are seen in a field in the Mykolayiv region on June 12.  Ukraine's deputy head of military intelligence, Vadym Skibitsky, told The Guardian newspaper that Ukraine was losing the artillery battle with Russia on the front lines due to a shortage of artillery shells. He said Ukraine was firing 5,000 to 6,000 artillery rounds a day and had "almost used up all of our ammunition."
 
3 A Ukrainian soldier, Andriy, 54, takes a break in a trench along the front line near Mykolayiv.
 
4 A Ukrainian soldier who calls himself Vasyl Peruka (Vasyl the Barber) smokes a cigarette in a trench during a lull in shelling. Ukrainian troops are under relentless bombardment as Russian forces attempt to take control of the region.
5 A Ukrainian soldier puts on his flak jacket in a trench on the front line. Presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said on June 11 that nearly 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died since the beginning of the Russian invasion. The figure was quoted during an interview with The Washington Post. Arestovych estimated that "200 to 300 die, no less" per day but that the figures fluctuate.
6 Drawings and letters sent by the children of Ukrainian soldiers serving in the trenches are displayed in a trench's mess area.
 
7 A Ukrainian soldier prepares coffee in a trench's dimly lit underground mess area on the front line near Mykolayiv.
8 A Ukrainian soldier who calls himself Oleksandr Tchaikovsky peers out of his trench.
9 People gather in Lviv for the funeral of Senior Lieutenant Ruslan Skalsky, who was killed on June 4 by Russian artillery shelling in the Mykolayiv region.
10 Skalsky was buried on June 11, leaving behind a wife and son.
RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established.

