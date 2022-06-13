'Out Of Ammo': Life On Mykolayiv's Front Lines In Southern Ukraine

The regional governor of the Mykolayiv region, near the front lines in the country's south, has called for immediate international military assistance. "Russia's army is more powerful, they have a lot of artillery and ammo. For now, this is a war of artillery...and we are out of ammo," Governor Vitaliy Kim said. "The help of Europe and America is very, very important."

As Russian forces advance deeper into the Donbas region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy renewed his call for Western countries to speed up deliveries of weapons. Ukrainian troops "are doing everything to stop the offensive, as much as they possibly can, as long as there are enough heavy weapons, modern artillery -- all that we have asked for and continue to ask for from our partners,” he said.