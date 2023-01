2 Shopkeepers sit at a market in Islamabad during a nationwide power outage.



Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir said that engineers were working to restore power as he tried to reassure the nation. "As an economic measure, we temporarily shut down our power generation systems," Dastgir said. When engineers tried to turn the systems back on, a fluctuation in voltage was observed, which forced engineers to shut down the power-grid stations one by one.