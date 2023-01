5 An aerial view shows a flooded residential area in Balochistan Province on August 29.



Pakistan's economy is still reeling from the floods of 2022, which inflicted unprecedented damage to the country. More than 33 million people were affected by the floodwaters, which left more than 8 million people homeless and caused more than $30 billion in damages and economic loss.



According to authorities, thousands of flood victims continue to live out in the open.