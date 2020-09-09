Accessibility links

Rescue Effort Under Way After Deadly Rockslide In Pakistani Marble Mine

Pakistani officials say a rockslide at a marble mine in the country's northwest has killed at least 19 miners and left five others still trapped as rescuers comb the scene.

Six more miners are reportedly injured.

The accident occured in the Mohmand district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province, near the border with Afghanistan, late on September 7.

After pulling eight bodies from the rubble during an initial rescue operation, authorities said more victims were found on September 8.

An investigation is now being conducted to determine the cause of the accident.

Army rescuers move the body of a miner from the site after a rockslide at a marble mine in the mountainous Mohmand district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.
A military helicopter takes part in a rescue search for miners on September 8, a day after the mine collapsed.&nbsp;
Army rescuers were still sifting through rubble looking for bodies and survivors on September 8.&nbsp;
Rescue workers stand beside the wreckage of a damaged truck after the fatal incident in the marble quarry.
People gather at the scene, near the Afghan border, on September 8.&nbsp;&nbsp;
