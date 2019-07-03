Pakistan Says Kashmir Blast Kills Five Soldiers

An explosion has killed five soldiers and wounded one near the border with India in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, Pakistan's military said in a statement on July 3.



The statement said the cause of the explosion isn't known but is being investigated.

It added, however, that the "incident" pointed to a violation by India of the cease-fire agreement along the so-called Line of Control that divides the region.



The two neighbors have a history of bitter relations since gaining independence from Britain in 1947.



They have fought three wars, two of them over the Himalayan region of Kashmir, where the two sides still regularly exchange fire.



The latest incident comes months after tensions flared following a February 14 suicide attack that killed 40 Indian soldiers in Indian-controlled Kashmir.



India responded with an air strike inside Pakistan, which retaliated by shooting down two Indian warplanes.

Based on reporting by AP and AFP