Tajikistan, Pakistan Sign Accords To Improve Bilateral Relations, Defense Ties

Tajikistan and Pakistan have signed several accords to boost ties between the two nations, including defense and armaments.



"It is very important that our defense cooperation develops," Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said after the June 2 meeting.



He did not comment further, nor did Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

An official accompanying the Tajik delegation to Islamabad told RFE/RL's Radio Free Afghanistan that "they may have talked about cooperation in a closed-door meeting, but the document has not been signed."



According to Dawn, an English-language daily, the Pakistani prime minister said the two leaders had "discussed Tajikistan's need for Pakistani-made weapons and signed a memorandum of understanding."



At the same time, Pakistani journalist Sajjad Hussain wrote on Yahoo's website that Pakistan and Tajikistan had signed a defense cooperation agreement under which Pakistani-made weapons would be sold to the Central Asian country.

