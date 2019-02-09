Pakistani Journalist Critical Of Government Arrested

Pakistan authorities have arrested a journalist known for his criticism of the government.



The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said it arrested journalist Rizwan Razi at his residence in the city of Lahore on February 9.



The FIA, Pakistan's law-enforcement agency, said Razi was arrested on a charge of violating the country's cybercrime law.



Razi, who worked for private Din TV, was being investigated for "defamatory and obnoxious" comments about the judiciary, government, and intelligence services, according to FIA.



Razi's son, Osama, told Reuters and AP that unknown men attacked and then dragged his father into a car.



Pakistani journalists say they are facing unprecedented pressure from the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the country's all-powerful army and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency, which have an oversized role in domestic and foreign affairs.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AP