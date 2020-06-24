Parade Amid A Pandemic: Russia Holds Massive WWII Victory Day Celebrations

Accessibility links

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Russia staged a massive Victory Day military parade in Moscow on June 24 to commemorate the 1945 defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. The lavish event was supposed to have been held on May 9 but was postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. Moscow's COVID-19 lockdown measures have since relaxed and President Vladimir Putin went ahead with the parade, seeking to solidify support ahead of a referendum that could pave the way for his extended rule.
1 Russian servicemen march during the Victory Day parade in Moscow's Red Square on June 24. The military parade, marking the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, was scheduled for May 9 but postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.
2 Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu salutes the troops in Red Square.
3 T-34 Soviet-era tanks drive during the Victory Day Parade on Red Square in Moscow. The event showcased more than 200 historic and modern military vehicles.
4 Russian servicewomen march during the Victory Day parade. They were among 14,000 troops from 13 countries who took part in the event. Soldiers taking part had been tested and placed in quarantine ahead of the parade.
5 Members of Russia's Youth Army march during the Victory Day parade.
6 Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses troops at the parade. The event falls ahead of a July 1 national vote on controversial amendments to the Russian Constitution that could allow Putin to stay in power until 2036.
7 Moscow's Red Square during the June 24 Victory Day parade. Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny estimated that the parade cost at least 1 billion rubles or $14.5 million.
8 Russia's Buk-M3 missile system was showcased during the Victory Day parade.
9 Russian servicemen march during the military parade on Red Square. Russia has begun lifting mass coronavirus restrictions in recent weeks, but new cases remain stubbornly high at more than 7,000 a day.
10 Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka and his son, Mikalay, attend the Moscow Victory Day Parade on June 24. 
11 Russian paratroopers marching.
12 Russian Su-25 jets release smoke in the red, white, and blue colors of the Russian flag. At least 75 military aircraft took part in the Victory Day celebrations. 
13 Russian servicemen attend the Victory Day parade.  Russia has reported 600,000 coronavirus infections, giving it the third-highest number in the world. The official death toll stands at more than 8,000, but the real number is believed to be much higher.
14 Veterans who attended had been placed under quarantine ahead of the parade.
15 The parade commemorated the 1945 defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.
16 Russian servicemen line up for the Victory Day parade.
17 Turkmen servicemen attended Russia's Victory Day parade. Also taking part were forces from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Mongolia, Serbia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.
18 Russian snipers secured the area around the military parade.
19 The deputy Head of the Russian Security Council, former President Dmitry Medvedev, and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia attend the Victory Day parade.
20 After the parade, Putin laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin Wall to honor the memory of those killed in World War II.

