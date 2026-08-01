Patriot Debate Deepens As Bacon Questions Trump Shift, Senate Moves On Ukraine Arms

WASHINGTON -- US President Donald Trump's decision to step back from his earlier pledge to allow Ukraine to manufacture Patriot missile interceptors has prompted renewed debate in Washington over the future direction of US military support for Kyiv.

Congressman Dan Bacon of Nebraska offered one of the strongest Republican criticisms of the move. Speaking to RFE/RL on July 31, Bacon, a senior Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, accused the White House of sending contradictory signals at a time when Ukraine faces an escalating Russian missile campaign and an acute shortage of Patriot interceptors.

“While 70 percent of Americans support Ukraine, the policies of the White House make them appear to be in the 30 percent. Enabling the Ukrainians to build the Patriot would have helped relieve the shortage of interceptors we face today," Bacon said, adding: "I wish the president was more of a Reagan or Churchill when it comes to Russia.”

Bacon's criticism came as Russia continued intensive strikes on Kyiv, increasing pressure on Ukraine's already strained air-defense network. The comments also underscore a broader debate within Trump's own political camp over how far Washington should go in supporting Ukraine against Russia.

The dispute centers on Trump's apparent reversal over Patriot production.

During his recent meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump had indicated that the US would allow Ukraine to manufacture Patriot interceptors under license. Days later, however, speaking during a Cabinet meeting at Camp David, he said no agreement had been reached.

“We have not agreed to that," Trump said, describing such technology as "a hard thing to give away" and warning that recipients of advanced military technology could someday "turn on you.”

The reversal is particularly significant because Patriot interceptors have become one of Ukraine's most urgent military requirements as Russia increasingly relies on ballistic missile attacks.

Shortages have been compounded by heavy US expenditure of interceptors in other conflicts, with analysis suggesting the Pentagon has already used roughly two-thirds of its Patriot inventory.

Officials Defend US Position As Diplomacy Continues

Despite criticism from lawmakers, senior US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, defended Trump's latest position in conversations with RFE/RL, arguing that the president was simply reflecting the current state of negotiations rather than canceling the proposal outright.

According to the officials, discussions with Kyiv remain ongoing and no final agreement has yet been reached on licensed Patriot production.

The diplomatic engagement has continued at several levels.

Zelenskyy spoke by telephone with Vice President JD Vance on July 31, a conversation confirmed to RFE/RL by a US official, although the administration declined to discuss its contents.

Zelenskyy later said publicly that Patriot interceptors remained "a top priority" as Russia's air attacks continue, adding that both sides agreed to keep their teams engaged following what he described as a positive White House meeting with Trump.

The diplomatic calendar may become even busier in the coming weeks. According to two sources familiar with the planning, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to visit Kyiv during the second half of August if preparations proceed as planned.

The visit was reportedly arranged following Trump's July 28 White House meeting with Zelenskyy and follows renewed contacts aimed at reviving peace efforts.

Senate Signals Different Direction

While uncertainty surrounds the administration's position on Patriot technology, the Senate is moving to reinforce military assistance through other channels.

A bipartisan group of eight senators on July 31 introduced the Fast Tracking European Investment in Ukraine's Defense Act, legislation designed to speed deliveries of high-volume munitions by streamlining US approvals for allied weapons transfers.

Led by Democratic Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia and Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas, the proposal would preauthorize transfers of key ammunition -- including 155mm artillery shells, HIMARS rockets, and GMLRS munitions -- through 2030 while maintaining congressional oversight and end-use monitoring.

Supporters argue the measure would reduce bureaucratic delays, encourage greater European burden-sharing, and strengthen the US defense industrial base.

The initiative attracted bipartisan backing from Senators Chris Coons of Delaware, Alan Armstrong of Oklahoma, Mark Kelly of Arizona, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Pete Ricketts of Nebraska, and Jacky Rosen of Nevada, all of whom argued that accelerating weapons deliveries is essential as Russia continues its full-scale invasion.

Taken together, the developments illustrate the increasingly complex landscape of US policy toward Ukraine.

The White House continues negotiating over one of Kyiv's most strategically significant requests while resisting a firm commitment to share sensitive Patriot production technology.

At the same time, congressional Republicans and Democrats are advancing legislation intended to accelerate conventional arms supplies, while influential Republicans such as Bacon are openly criticizing what they see as an insufficiently robust approach toward Moscow.

For Kyiv, the mixed messages come as Russian missile attacks continue almost nightly and as Ukraine presses Washington not only for more Patriot interceptors but also for the capacity to produce them at home -- an objective that, for now, remains under negotiation rather than agreement.