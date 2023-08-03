Surviving In Avdiyivka: Living Off The Land And The Goodwill Of Others

Many of those who have chosen to stay behind tend to be elderly residents who refuse to evacuate.

AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine -- Following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the population of the small eastern Donbas city of Avdiyivka dropped from 30,000 to roughly 1,600 residents.

Living amid a wasteland of shattered buildings and enduring the near-constant threat of shelling, they rely on their gardens -- and each other -- for survival.

The house where Leonid and his wife live is only 2 kilometers from Russian positions. The remains of rockets are scattered around the orchard, along with bullets, shrapnel, and cartridges from burned-out incendiary ammunition. All are reminders of the fighting that never seems to end.

He looks at a beehive that still has a bullet stuck in its roof. His lips narrow into a thin, bitter line as he adds, "At least, that’s what I would like to think."

"It's a bad year for honey," he says. "Well, the last one wasn’t good either. It’s the war. I can’t bring the beehives into the fields as I used to. Here, they don’t have enough flowers to fly to, but it's safer for my bees."

The occasional sound of a drone blends with the buzzing of the bees, but neither the drones nor the thud of Ukrainian artillery firing round after round from a nearby garden seem to bother Leonid. He is fully concentrated on his work. One by one, he pulls the frames from one of his 14 beehives. Carefully, he shakes off the bees from the honeycombs and examines them.

"My bees have become aggressive. They were not like this before. The explosions make the ground shake, and they don’t like it," says Leonid, 70, who tends to his apiary in an orchard behind his house.

The elderly couple were told to evacuate, but declined.

"We are not going anywhere. The way I see it, war kills life, and we have to stay here to preserve it. Where would my bees go if I were to leave?" Leonid says as he brings the hive frames inside to his extractor, a half-century-old machine.

"I was lucky to find this hand-crank extractor. The ones I had all needed electricity to run, and they are useless now," he says.

The residents of Avdiyivka have been living without electricity, running water, or gas for over a year.

"Life is hard, but we get used to it. We help each other here. There are not enough people for me to sell my honey to, but I collect it anyway. If I can’t sell it, I will give it to my neighbors in the winter," he says. "I am a beekeeper, and I am here to care for my bees. They also take care of me. They sweeten my life with honey, and I’ll be here with them until the end."

Valeriy

It is 5 a.m., and Valeriy, 70, is sitting in his kitchen. The explosions outside are too loud to allow him to get any sleep. "It’s like this every night," he says.

Two weeks ago, a shell landed in front of his home, causing shrapnel to fly through a window and into his bedroom. It was not the only time he had a close call. The scars of war are seen all around his house, with walls pockmarked with shrapnel.

"My daughters and grandchildren are worried for me. They would like me to leave, but I will not. I survived 10 years of war, and a few more are not going to kill me," he says.

Valeriy has a small fruit orchard and garden where he grows vegetables. He also keeps chickens and ducks. On this day, he slaughters a chicken for his neighbor, Kava.

"There are very few of us left, but we are here for each other. That’s how we keep this town alive," he says.

Near Valeriy's home, there are two other houses with residents. They take pride in caring for one another.

Birds chirp in the background amid the thud of exploding shells.

"In summer, it’s not that bad here," he says. "Sometimes, the birds can drown out the artillery fire. But even the birds will leave in the winter, and we need to prepare for it."

While food is a concern for the remaining residents, the upcoming winter without heat is terrifying, so everyone does their best to prepare.

"Last winter, the temperature dropped to -20 [Celsius]. It was awful," he says.

Valeriy used to work in a mine. As he shovels coal in his driveway, he admits it is not as easy as it once was.

"I wish there were someone younger who could help with the work, but all of the young people have left," he says.