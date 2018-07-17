Before The Murders: Rare Photographs Of Russia's Last Royal Family

After Tsar Nicholas II and his family were executed by Bolshevik revolutionaries early on the morning of July 17, 1918, a collection of the royal family's personal photographs was smuggled out of Russia. The albums offer a haunting glimpse into the life of a family destined for tragedy.
(All photos courtesy of the Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library, Yale University.)
(Originally published March 13, 2017)
