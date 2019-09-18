Accessibility links

The Decisive Moment: Ukraine Photographer Rescues Victim Of Anti-LGBT Mob

In the aftermath of Kharkiv’s first gay-pride parade, one incident stands out for its harrowing violence and the way it was stopped -- by a veteran photojournalist.

Photo: Andrew Kravchenko (Reuters)

On September 15, around 2,000 LGBT rights activists marched through Kharkiv in the first event of its kind in the eastern Ukrainian city.

When the march ended, most of the participants left safely through a nearby subway station, but a crowd of far-right counterdemonstrators had gathered in a neighboring park, apparently on the hunt for LGBT activists attempting to leave on foot.

Demonstrators at the Kharkiv gay-pride march hold a sign saying Thank God I’m a Lesbian. Some 2,000 people attended the event.
Video from the scene captured one slighty-built teenager with a streak of dyed hair trying to move through the burly opposition group.

Suddenly a tattooed man slaps the teen in the head and a mob chases him -- kicking at his legs and punching him in the head -- as his female friend, wearing a rainbow T-shirt, looks on helplessly.

After the teen is kicked to the ground amid chants and cheers, two masked men try to stomp on and kick him in the head.

Gleb Garanich, a veteran photographer with Reuters, shot several photographs of the shocking scene that unfolded in front of him.

A Garanich photograph showing the victim after he was kicked to the ground.
Garanich has covered conflicts, mostly in the former Soviet Union, since 1991 and understands street violence better than most journalists. In 2013, he was famously photographed soaked with blood after being struck by a riot policeman during Ukraine’s 2013-2014 Euromaidan protests.

Garanich at work after being hit by a policeman in Kyiv.
As the beating continued in Kharkiv’s Shevchenko Park a second photographer, Andrew Kravchenko, captured what happened next. After the same tattooed man who had begun the violence grabbed hold of the badly hurt teen, Garanich stepped in to seize the boy from the man’s grasp and, without addressing the mob, simply walked the teen out of the situation.

Garanich (right) pulls the teenager out of the grasp of the tattooed man (left) who began the attack.
Kravchenko told RFE/RL that Garanich led the boy “to a safe distance from where he was able to leave” without being attacked further.
Garanich told RFE/RL by e-mail that he intervened “because there was a serious threat to [the teenager’s] life.”

Kravchenko agrees, saying if it were not for Garanich’s actions, the boy “could have been killed” by a mob which was hungry for violence and low on targets. “In short,” Kravchenko said on Facebook, Garanich is “a real man.”

Kharkiv police say they are aware of the attack in Shevchenko Park and “investigative actions are ongoing.”

