20 Near the second vineyard stands an Orthodox church that was allegedly imported, brick by brick, from Greece.



In response to the allegations of the vast properties built for Putin on the Black Sea coast, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov claimed not to know about Navalny's investigation. But Peskov told Russian media: "I can immediately say that this is an old record. We explained many years ago that Putin does not have any palace in Gelendzhik."