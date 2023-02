1

This image from February 4, 2023, image shows a newly released Ukrainian soldier holding an apple for the first time after a year of captivity. Video of the moment shows the man shaking his head in disbelief as he bites into the fruit.The image is one of scores of photos of prisoner releases made over the past year, many taken at unspecified locations in Ukraine, showing the raw emotion of men and women being returned from the purgatory of imprisonment and into the arms of their loved ones.